A Sunday of handover, the one experienced at San Siro. In the game of booing the great ex, Romelu Lukaku, the scene was taken by the Belgian’s heir, Marcus Thuram, the scorer of the winning goal against Mourinho’s Roma. The French son of art, who has already scored five goals at the start of the season, is increasingly making his way into the hearts of the Nerazzurri people. And now, thanks to the magic of digital tokens, fans will be able to win nothing less than the ball kicked into the goal by their new idol in the 81st minute of Sunday’s big match.

the occasion

—

Socios.com, the platform with 2 million users that is redesigning the involvement of fans in sport through Fan Tokens, has in fact decided to auction the precious memorabilia, through a survey on its website, with methods yet to be defined. And so the ball from Thuram’s unforgettable goal, which with an assist from the usual Dimarco gave the three points to the Inzaghi gang, will end up in the closet of memories of a lucky fan in possession of the digital tokens.