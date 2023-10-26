The Nerazzurri president at the shareholders’ meeting: “What has been achieved so far is the starting point, the ownership of the stadium is essential.” Turnover exceeds 400 million, production costs reduced and losses to 85 million

“We will fight for the second star”, but above all “the road to travel together is still long ahead of us”. This is how Steven Zhang spoke to the members during the Inter shareholders’ meeting which approved the financial results of the 2022-2023 season. In the face of a balance sheet closed on 30 June which sees a reduction in losses from 140 to 85 million euros, an overall turnover of 425 million, an increase of approximately 60 million in revenues (net of so-called player trading) and a reduction in production costs (from 528 to 465.5 million), the Nerazzurri president intervened by outlining the corporate line: “This last year has confirmed the extraordinary growth of our club. We are once again and permanently among the top clubs in Europe, for our fans, and to enter the history of this club forever, we will fight for the second star.”

The words of the president

Zhang thanked all the members – athletes, staff, managers – via connection from China – for the sporting results of the past season, then outlining the growth prospects to which the ownership aspires: “The continuous support of the majority shareholder has contributed to sustaining the development and ambitions of the club. This season we have also understood that our ambition does not stop here. Today Inter is a modern, innovative, digital company, it is a brand that transcends the confines of the football pitch. But It is also a time of great growth opportunities and seizing them is our goal. Maximum commitment is needed to continue on the virtuous path towards financial stability.” Obviously the farewell to Giuseppe Meazza is part of this perspective, as confirmed by the Inter president: “We are decisively pursuing the project for a new owned stadium, of strategic importance, essential for the club”.

Objectives achieved

Among the ribbons that the club proudly displays on the day of the shareholders’ meeting, compliance with the parameters indicated in the UEFA settlement agreement – as widely expected – must certainly be mentioned, as well as the historic record of takings of 80 million euros. Income from audiovisual rights increased, while it should be remembered that in 2023 Suning provided new shareholder loans for 51 million euros and recapitalized the company for 86.

the MANAGERS

The managing director Giuseppe Marotta and the Corporate CEO Alessandro Antonello also spoke in the morning. “Inter started this season with the awareness of being vice-champions of Europe – explained the CEO after celebrating the 2022-2023 goals -, with the pride of having created a winning cycle with the objective of maintaining it. We have given coach Inzaghi a complete and highly competitive squad, following the need to stick to the financial criteria of reducing labor costs that accompany the vision for sustainable and ethical growth in the club and in compliance with the constraints that the new settlement agreement regime imposes on us”. Central for Antonello is instead the facility of the future after saying goodbye to the idea of ​​demolishing the Meazza for a project shared with Milan: “The most important medium-long term objective is the creation of a new owned stadium At this moment the decisive factor is that of time, currently our focus is therefore on the project in the Rozzano area”. Then, the further analysis: “Thanks to the commitment of all company components and with the support of the majority shareholder, we continue to fuel the virtuous circle between sporting competitiveness at the highest levels, an expression of our core business, and economic sustainability financial. These two aspects, what happens on and off the field, are inextricably linked and both contribute to the healthy growth of our sport.”

