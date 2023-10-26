The debut of the Guarino girls on the ninth day. The facility, named after Gianni Brera, hosted the Nerazzurri club from 1930 to 1947.

Inter returns to the Arena Civica. His “historic” field. The first Nerazzurri team played there from 1930 to 1947. And there, in the facility now named after Gianni Brera, the Nerazzurri Women will play starting from the derby at the end of November against Milan. The Viale della Liberazione club has reached an agreement with the Municipality of Milan and therefore for the match against their cousins ​​on the ninth matchday scheduled for the weekend of 25-26 November, the team coached by Guarino will move. The Inter Women, who until now have played their matches at the Ernesto Breda stadium in Sesto San Giovanni, thus join the various sports teams that have carried out their activities in this facility for years. The Nerazzurri women’s first team at the Arena Civica further demonstrates how women’s sport in Milan is experiencing a period of significant relaunch with the conquest of the top flight by the girls of Sanga Basket (who today play “at home” at the Bocconi Sport Center) and the second place in the championship of the Allianz VeroVolley Milano team last season.