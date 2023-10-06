The former Juventus player, who returned to the squad only on Tuesday after inflammation of his left Achilles tendon, will remain training at Pinetina during the international break

Good news from Colombia: coach Nestor Lorenzo has complied with Juan Cuadrado’s (and Inter’s) request by not including him in the list of players called up for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay (Thursday 12th) and Ecuador (on the night between Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th). The former Juventus player, although very attached to his national team (116 appearances), understood that to get back to top condition after almost a month’s break he needed two weeks of training. And Inzaghi, who practically never gave up on Dumfries, welcomed the choice with a smile.

In today’s session at Pinetina, however, there was also good news for Frattesi and Sensi. Both worked with reasonable intensity and tomorrow the Piacenza coach will decide whether to call them up for the match against Bologna on Saturday. Spalletti is also waiting for information on Frattesi as he would like to call him up for Italy’s commitments.