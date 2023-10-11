After the break, the Nerazzurri will have Turin away, Salzburg and Rome in a week. Then Atalanta, away to Austria and Frosinone, while upon returning from the next national break there will be the fiery trio of Napoli-Benfica-Juventus: the five points lost against Sassuolo and Bologna risk having an impact

After the clear and resounding victory in the derby, it was thought that the conditions were in place for Inter to reach the October break with full points. The calendar seemed to be an ally: Empoli, Sassuolo, Salernitana, Bologna. The five points lost in the two matches played at San Siro, however, risk having a significant impact. Also because, upon returning from the national teams, the schedule does not smile on the Nerazzurri: between the championship and the Champions League, there will be no shortage of tough matches. Inter will have to find their Scudetto rhythm again, but Inzaghi will be called upon to measure his energy: a delicate combo, from which much of the Nerazzurri’s future will depend this year.

After commitments here and there around the world, the Inter squad will be complete for only a few hours before facing the delicate away match in Turin against Ivan Juric’s Granata, a challenge trying to open a very tough week: Tuesday 14 October will arrive Salzburg at San Siro, then again at the Meazza there will be the highly anticipated match against José Mourinho and Romelu Lukaku’s Roma, on Sunday 29th. That is the date marked in red on the calendar, the Inter fans are already preparing by accumulating whistles to create the most hostile climate possible for Big Rom. But how will Inzaghi’s team get to the match against the Giallorossi? You can’t go wrong against Torino (also to take advantage of the direct clash between Milan and Juventus) and in the Champions League three points are needed, considering that Inter will then have to face two consecutive away games.

Three delicate matches, therefore. In which Inzaghi will have to dose his energy, but also bring home points. And if it is true that there are many “covered” departments (the defense, the flanks and the midfield, especially with the returns of Cuadrado and Frattesi), the attack causes some concern. Sanchez hasn’t found his way yet and Arnautovic has to recover from his injury: the impression is that Lautaro in particular will once again be called to overtime. After the last break, Toro started from the bench only against Salernitana, a match which it resolved, confirming itself as essential for Inzaghi. The question arises spontaneously: how much could he catch his breath, also considering the intercontinental trip to which he is subjected due to commitments with Argentina? Against Torino, a difficult match to win at all costs after the draw with Bologna? In the Champions League, in a still balanced group? In the big match against ex-teammate Lukaku’s Roma? It’s difficult to think of an Inter without Toro in these three matches.

After the match against the Giallorossi, Inter will have a “free” week before facing three other close matches that are anything but predictable: Atalanta and Salzburg away, then the fast-paced Frosinone at San Siro before the November break, after which there will be Juventus at home, Benfica in Lisbon and Napoli at Maradona. The season is getting to its heart, the Nerazzurri’s calendar is now becoming increasingly difficult: here the Senators risk being called to overtime. Inter must direct the season positively and not make the five points lost along the way in an apparently more “quiet” phase weigh too heavily: the next few weeks could say a lot about the Nerazzurri’s season, both in the league and in the Champions League.

