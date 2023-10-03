Given the many close commitments after the September break, Inzaghi chose to have his team spend an extra night with their families. The Colombian, recovered, will go to the bench

From our correspondent Andrea Ramazzotti

October 2 – Appiano Gentile

No retirement for Inter-Benfica. Certainly not because the match against the Portuguese isn’t important, but because Lautaro and his teammates need to recharge their batteries by spending an extra night with their families and not within the walls of Pinetina. Simone Inzaghi used psychology and, as he had done on other occasions last season, he chose to have the team train this morning and then send everyone home. The meeting is set for tomorrow morning for breakfast in Appiano where the last match before the evening match against the leaders of the Portuguese championship will also be staged. The night with the family will allow the Nerazzurri to “switch off” after a period (after the September break for the national teams) during which they played every three days.

CUADRADO IS THERE

—

The indications from the day before regarding Cuadrado were confirmed: the Colombian played the entire session with his teammates and will return to the list of players called up after having recovered from the inflammation in his left Achilles tendon. Still early to see Frattesi and Sensi again. Training chapter: the only doubt seems to be between Darmian, Dumfries and Pavard, in the running for two jerseys. Lautaro and Thuram forward.