Massimo Moratti, former president of Inter, granted an interview to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: his words

Massimo Moratti, former president of Inter, gave an interview to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. These are his words on Napoli’s difficult moment, comparing it to that of the Nerazzurri in 2010: “Repeating yourself after a victory is always very difficult. At the start of the championship, losing one match is enough to talk about confusion. There have been notable changes in Napoli and Garcia needs time. Then in my opinion even someone like Kim is greatly missed by a team like Napoli. Spalletti-Garcia like Mourinho-Benitez? Garcia is an intelligent person, but it doesn’t take much to break an idyllic atmosphere. The rest of the world can’t wait to criticize Napoli and Garcia.

Napoli plays differently from last year, it’s true. When Benitez arrived it wasn’t a happy experience because he wanted to change the climate within the team. He removed all the photos of Mourinho’s treble to demonstrate that he was in charge rather than highlighting that old climate. Then you sacked Benitez and signed Leonardo who brought the atmosphere that existed with Mourinho back to Milan. We came close to winning the championship with the Brazilian on the bench. De Laurentiis? With today’s speech he made it clear that he is in charge. Scudetto race? The teams with stripes are going strong, Inter seems to me to be the strongest despite the last two matches.”