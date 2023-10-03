The former Nerazzurri striker on the Argentine: “He has exceptional class, he always skips the opponent and knows how to score his teammates too”

“I scored four goals a couple of times too, I think against Samp and Cagliari, too many years have passed. In our time, perhaps, there were goalkeepers of another level and even different markings, a little more fixed”. Thus Roberto Boninsegna, great striker of Inter, Juventus and the national team, guest of Radio Anch’io Sport on Rai Radio 1, on Lautaro’s poker in Salerno. “Lautaro is an exceptional player, smart, smart, when a defender makes a mistake, he immediately takes advantage of it, he gets out of his way well and then technically he has exceptional class. He’s a bit like Mazzola: they have in common the quality of always jumping over their opponent, put his teammates in a position to go to the net, decide to finish or provide the last pass”.

Then many free thoughts. Juve without cups, an advantage? “They are certainly favourites, I also remember in my time how cups and commitments with the national teams didn’t give you time to recover. I think it’s an advantage.” A dive into the past and the controversial move to Juve: “It was sudden – recalls Boninsegna – I was at the seaside with my wife, I received a call from Milan, it was president Fraizzoli telling me how the club had decided to sell me to Juve. my verbatim response was: president, you’re going to Juventus, I’m not going. Fraizzoli told me either you go or there’s no longer room for you here. I had to accept the transfer. They were still three splendid years, but initially I didn’t want to go. If there hadn’t been this imposition, I would have gladly stayed at Inter.” National team, what do you expect from Spalletti? “We hope – adds Boninsegna – to qualify for the next European Championships and above all for the next World Cup, we haven’t participated in it for too long. But we must not only participate again, we are Italy and we must play to win. Let’s give Spalletti time to build its chessboard, the national team is a mosaic to be drawn piece by piece, in the last eight years it has been a soup.”