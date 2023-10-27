After being on the bench in the Champions League against Salzburg, Acerbi, Dimarco, Barella and Thuram will return to the starting lineup: a Pavard-Darmian run-off in defence. The match is sold out

The match is delicate, one not to be missed. It is for the ranking, but also for the symbolic importance of the match despite the fact that the great former José Mourinho – hero of the Treble – will not be on the bench for the one-match ban that he has to serve. The tension of the public for the return of the other great ex, Romelu Lukaku, will however be the theme that will take center stage in a scenario in which Inter will have to be good at keeping the main objective in mind, the only one: the three points. Simone Inzaghi is therefore working at Appiano Gentile with those who with a minimum of approximation can be considered the starters, thanks to the absence of midweek commitments between Inter-Roma on Sunday and Atalanta-Inter on Saturday 4 November.

Marcus Thuram will therefore return from the first minute – alongside Lautaro Martinez – and Federico Dimarco on the left, while in midfield Davide Frattesi should start from the bench in favor of the trio of senators made up of Nicolò Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan with the usual Denzel Dumfries on the right wing. Alessandro Bastoni confirmed on the left with the return of Francesco Acerbi ahead of Yann Sommer, while on the right Benjamin Pavard is ahead of Matteo Darmian. Also ready to take over from the bench are Alexis Sanchez and Carlos Augusto, who are improving in condition.

Juan Cuadrado will not yet be among the squad, as his recovery time from the inflammation of his left Achilles tendon is getting longer. The medical staff constantly monitors the Colombian’s condition and the winger has not yet overcome the physical problem. Inzaghi hopes to have him back between the away trip to Atalanta and the following one to Salzburg for the Champions League, estimates very similar to those now circulating for the return of Marko Arnautovic. The Austrian striker is responding well to his rehabilitation and could skip ahead by about ten days compared to the very first forecasts.

