The Chilean has put his early season anemia problems behind him and is putting precious minutes into his legs. Now it is a valid alternative to give Thuram a breather

Nino Maravilla raises his head and is ready to do his part. Having left behind the anemia problems that afflicted him at the beginning of the season, Sanchez can now be an added value for Inter and for Inzaghi in the turnover logic. The latest appearances against Salernitana and Benfica have highlighted a growing physical condition and the “hunger” necessary to enter the rotations of an offensive department that will have to do without Arnautovic until November. The Chilean still lacks a goal, but since his return to Italy after his commitments with the national team he has started to put precious minutes into his legs, demonstrating the commitment and spirit of sacrifice that has not left the Piacenza coach indifferent.

new life

—

From “exodus” to “joker”, the Chilean’s status has reversed in the space of a year or so. Having been shown the door last summer for budgetary reasons, Sanchez returned at the end of August to lend a hand and demonstrate that he can still perform at a high level, what Inter has now consistently achieved with Inzaghi. The conditions, to tell the truth, were not encouraging due to the lack of summer preparation, almost three months of inactivity and an annoying anemia which had pushed the Nerazzurri medical staff to plan a specific nutritional treatment. Not to mention the usual controversies generated by the decision to answer the call up to the national team despite his precarious health conditions. But since mid-September the music has changed: in the Nerazzurri’s last six official matches between the championship and the Champions League, Nino has responded on five occasions, being ready in times of need. After his debut in San Sebastian in the last 21′, the Chilean also made a notable presence against Empoli, Sassuolo, Salernitana and Benfica, collecting a total of 124′ on the pitch and also making himself appreciated by the fans, who gave him applause for his commitment and intensity demonstrated.

value added

—

To those who feared he was a finished player, the Chilean responded with facts. What encouraged the coach and fans above all were the last 67′ played against Salernitana and Benfica, with a recharged Sanchez, constantly on the move and always ready to fall back in the recovery phase. With Thuram’s exit from the field against the Portuguese, Nino gave a big hand in maintaining the pace high without allowing meters for the opponent’s reaction. If there is still the need to let Lautaro or Thuram take a breather, Inzaghi now knows he can count on the Chilean, who in the meantime has turned the page after the digs directed at the coach last spring, when he was still wearing the Marseille shirt. The commitment and intensity that Nino has shown in his latest outings are a guarantee for those who, like Inzaghi, will be forced to make a virtue of necessity for at least a month, waiting for Arnautovic to return to guarantee breathing space for the “ThuLa” . The class has remained intact, the commitment is unquestionable and, judging by the first five appearances of the season, the Chilean does not seem willing to save himself, also accepting that backup role tailored for him upon his return to Milan. Now all that’s missing is the goal, to increase confidence and restart with momentum as done in the last few outings. At this rate, you can bet it won’t be long in coming.