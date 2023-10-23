Inzaghi’s team scored more points in the 4 matches away from San Siro than in the 5 home matches. And away from home he hasn’t scored a goal yet…

It’s another Inter away. Unstoppable, implacable, indeed… perfect given that he won 4 out of 4, without conceding a single goal. In Europe’s top 5 leagues, no one else has kept a clean sheet in matches away from home. Before yesterday, the Nerazzurri shared the lead with Arsenal who however drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea. Starting from this record… on the road, one wonders why the recent difficulties at home given that Lautaro and his teammates obtained 10 points in the 5 matches at the Meazza and conceded 5 goals. The difference in numbers is evident and marked especially after the last two missteps against Sassuolo (KO 2-1) and against Bologna (2-2). But there’s something else behind it…

It is the most banal consideration, the first to be made to introduce the discussion, but also the one to be kept as… musical background. Without, however, reducing the discussion only to this topic: away from home Inter won against Cagliari, Empoli and Salernitana, three teams involved in the fight for relegation, all at the bottom of the table, and beat Torino, who won only 2 points in the last 5 races. At home, however, after the successes against Monza, Fiorentina and Milan, teams on the left side of the table, there were setbacks against Sassuolo, who had knocked out Juventus, and against Bologna, who had drawn with the Signora and Napoli. In short, the value of the opponents has so far had an undeniable weight in determining the results.

Having said this, here is some Opta data that helps to understand the phenomenon. The total shots conceded at home were 48 in 5 matches: 28 came from inside the Nerazzurri area and 15 were on target (5 goals conceded). In away matches, however, the opponents were allowed 38 shots in 4 matches: 21 were thrown from inside the area and 9 were on target (Sommer defused them all). And if the total number of shots conceded does not change much (5.6 the average in home matches, 5.2 in away matches), one detail stands out, which isn’t that particular after all: Inter goes from 3, 2 shots on target conceded on average at Meazza compared to 2.25 on average away from home.

There are also other data to analyze to understand Inter’s different performance between home and away: the most interesting is that relating to the attitude adopted when recovering the ball. That is, where you manage to win the ball back and then start again. At San Siro on average it happens around 38.5 meters or close to the mid-field circle, while in the away match it happens 5 meters further back, at 33.8. It is a difference in attitude that should be noted: it means that Inter are higher at home and inevitably leave a few more meters behind their defence. In short, accept (and all things considered, pay for) a few more risks. There is also a small difference in the average center of gravity: at the Meazza it is positioned at almost 51 metres, away from Milan at 50.2.

At the Meazza, Inter are also less bad at tackling, a fact which however is not linked to possession of the ball. At home the Nerazzurri win an average of 7.8 tackles per match or 54.6%, while away games the average tackles won are 9.5 or 61%.

Final on ball possession, perhaps the least significant data, even if something comes out of this: in the first three home victories against Monza, Fiorentina and Milan the Nerazzurri always went below in terms of percentage of possession. Clearly with the purples (39.7%) and with the red and blacks (40.1%), less against the red and white (47.5%). At the Meazza, however, they lost points when possession went over 60%, i.e. in the defeat (1-2) against Sassuolo (62.8%) and in the draw (2-2) against Bologna (62.6%). In the 4 away matches, however, possession was 66.5% in Cagliari, 61.2% in Empoli, 64.4% in Salerno and 53.9% in Turin.

