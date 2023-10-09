Two thirds of Inzaghi’s squad will remain away from Appiano Gentile to face the commitments of their respective selections. Sommer is the least stressed, for Lautaro the longest distances

Matteo Nava

9 October – MILAN

I like travelling, but it’s tiring. Especially if you do it for work and if you end up spending several hours between planes and buses. If we add to this the time difference, we understand why Simone Inzaghi at the end of the championship break will find a team enriched by the days spent in other cities and other countries, but partially worn out by the efforts accumulated in the ten days around the world. ‘Europe or the world. In total there are 16 Inter players who will not see the Nerazzurri coach until the middle of next week, for a dizzying total of over 110 thousand kilometers travelled.

The calculations

—

Obviously the sum is approximate, because each player will organize himself differently, but that figure amounts to the distance between Milan, the locations of the various gatherings and the venues of the matches, on average two each. There and back, of course. First of all, there are seven Azzurri called up by Luciano Spalletti: for them it is about 3500 kilometers between Milan, Coverciano, Bari, London and then back to Milan for the return. The matches are against Malta and England, but it is not the national team players who are the least stressed. For example, Kristjan Asllani will only be involved in his native Albania and will remain under two thousand kilometres, Benjamin Pavard and Marcus Thuram will travel Calirefontaine-Amsterdam-Lille for around 2700 kilometres, but the record belongs to Yann Sommer: Switzerland’s trip to Tel-Aviv is in fact it was understandably canceled due to the war that broke out two days ago in Israel, so the Swiss will train very close to Zurich and then play in St. Gallen, without travel. The picture of the Europeans closes with the Dutch Stefan De Vrij and Denzel Dumfries, about 4500 kilometers between Zeist (near Utrecht), Amsterdam and Athens.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

Overseas

—

Last but necessary mention of Inzaghi’s three South Americans, a group which does not include Juan Cuadrado who was spared by Colombia. They, obviously, make up more than half of Inter’s total mileage. Carlos Augusto, for the first time with the green and gold of Brazil, will pass through Cuiabà to then challenge Uruguay in Montevideo: if he does not return to his homeland before returning to Milan, he will stop less than 23 thousand kilometers away as the crow flies . A little more road awaits Alexis Sanchez, first busy in Santiago de Chile and then in Venezuela, in Maturin Monagas (24,500 km). The picture finally ends with Lautaro Martinez, as strong as he is used to packing his bags for Argentina: Milan-Buenos Aires-Lima-Milan has 25 thousand kilometers plus the time difference there and back.

October 9 – 4.59pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED