In the era of three points for a win, the Nerazzurri had found six successes in the first seven games and on four other occasions without however reaching the tricolor

Six successes in the first seven days of the championship? They aren’t enough for Inter. A statistic says it, looking back at all the Serie A seasons in the era of three points for a win: when the Nerazzurri started so well, they never won the Scudetto. It happened to Simoni, Cuper, Spalletti, even Conte. Simone Inzaghi’s race for the second star also passes through this taboo to be dispelled, because starting strong is not necessarily synonymous with primacy when reaching the finish line. Bologna may want to take another step forward, but here too we will have to – in case of victory – deal with history: in the previous games considered, Inter had always taken home the three points on the eighth matchday. But in the end he didn’t make it.