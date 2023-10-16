The Nerazzurri’s very busy calendar has taken a breather with two weeks without matches, but 16 of Inzaghi’s players have been called up with their respective selections

Everyone stop. The Giuseppe Meazza has been without great football since 7 October, wrapped in an unusual silence for a stadium that is usually used to making the blood vibrate in the veins of the players on the pitch thanks to the decibels that resonate in its belly. Inter stopped for the window dedicated to the national teams which froze the clubs’ commitments, leaving the Nerazzurri fans without any matches from Inter-Bologna (Saturday 7 October) to Saturday (Turin-Inter). By definition, the pause brings with it advantages and unknowns, both on an individual and collective level.

Because stopping is good for you

First of all, it gives the team some breathing space. It is true that 16 players are busy with the national teams, but in the worst case scenario each of them will play two games instead of three: in fact there would have been two midweek commitments in addition to the championship at the weekend, so ironically the physique of several players will be less stressed, as are the lungs. Furthermore, Inzaghi has the opportunity to work specifically on some players who remained at Appiano Gentile, as well as focus on the antidote to the two comebacks suffered at home in the championship against Sassuolo and Bologna, plus the objective difficulty in facing teams that they “play the game” like Real Sociedad. Players like Cuadrado and Klaassen were able to work on their form and more generally the team was able to reset the 2-2 draw in the last round of the championship.

Because parking is a risk

Mainly for what can happen between Europe and South America to the Nerazzurri, because it frequently happens that at least one player returns injured from trips with the national teams. The coach and club are keeping their fingers crossed and hoping that the late return of the South Americans – Lautaro Martinez above all – will not affect the performance in the first match against the Granata, due to the time difference and jet lag. Sommer and Calhanoglu are already in Milan and will be at Pinetina tomorrow. Then it will gradually be the others’ turn.

the infirmary

Luckily for Inzaghi, it is almost empty. There is “only” Marko Arnautovic, who seems to be responding well to treatment and could return before the next break, mid-November at the latest. These two weeks are earned for him, because he hasn’t missed any commitments. Stefano Sensi, however, is back in the squad against Bologna and is using the time available to improve himself athletically.

The fittest man

Lautaro Martinez, and who else? The Argentine has just become the third player in Inter’s history to reach double figures in goals after eight league games, something that hasn’t happened for 65 years. Before him, only Giuseppe Meazza and Antonio Valentin Angelillo had succeeded. Obviously, Inter will start from him again. A nod of merit also goes to Carlos Augusto, who could return excited from his first call-up with Brazil.

The man to recover

Saying Alexis Sanchez would be too easy, given the performance that is still not optimal and the central role he has with Chile. However, if you look at Inzaghi’s starters, perhaps the most subdued player of the last two weeks has been Hakan Calhanoglu, with a limited pass in the last four matches. In Turkey he is a hero and achieving qualification for Euro 2024 can give him new life to overcome tiredness and return to dictating the law in the director’s room.

