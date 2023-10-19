The Nerazzurri winger, guest on the Rai programme: “What was written happened with Romelu. I returned to Milan thanks to Juric”

Adriano Seu

19 October – MILAN

The honeyed words for Inter, the blue intentions, the hobbies and a decisive jab at his former friend and teammate Romelu Lukaku. This is the mix of emotions, anecdotes and confessions given by Federico Dimarco in the studios of Stasera c’è Cattelan, where he was a guest without avoiding any questions from the host, with whom he shares the Nerazzurri faith. The winger’s eyes lit up when he explained what it means to be from Milan and play for Inter. “How beautiful it is. Playing for the team you supported as a child is a unique, truly beautiful feeling.” But in the back and forth with Cattelan he also retraced the most difficult moments and stages before winning the Nerazzurri shirt. Clear and direct on Big Rom’s summer “turnaround”: “a disappointment”.

BLACK AND BLACK HEART

—

“Have I ever been afraid of not returning to Inter? There were moments in which I really hit low points”, confessed Dimarco, retracing the various loans following his career in the Nerazzurri youth team, from Ascoli to Verona. “In Sion when I broke my metatarsal and in Parma I broke the adductor tendon. Thanks to the coach I had in Verona – coached by Juric at the time – I managed to regain Inter”.

DISAPPOINTMENT LUKAKU

—

“Sex before the matches? We are on training camp the night before, so it’s impossible for us,” joked Dimarco. No smiles, however, when Cattelan brought up Lukaku trying to shed light on what happened in the summer, from the back and forth with Inter to the sudden ‘betrayal’. “What was written everywhere happened with Lukaku,” he admitted. “I was a bit upset because I was close to him all year, but I won’t go into detail because he’s now in another team. Now is he coming back to San Siro? We’re excited, as we are for all the matches.” The reference to Big Rom also brings to mind a particularly unpleasant and difficult to erase frame: the rebounded header in the Champions League final against City: “What did I tell him? I’ll tell you in private because here we don’t can say.”

TRY DAZN FOR 3 MONTHS AT €19.90 PER MONTH THEN €40.99, WITHOUT CONSTRAINTS, ONLY UNTIL SUNDAY

BLUE TRUST

—

On the national chapter, words of hope even in a turbulent moment like the current one: “We will do everything possible to qualify for the European Championship. Always being concentrated is an important part of our job, because if we lack concentration on the pitch anything can happen. it’s easy to isolate yourself, but a player has to be good at it.”

October 19, 2023 (changed October 19, 2023 | 11:20)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED