The Nerazzurri suffer in Bologna, then decide on Chivu’s substitutions, who win 3-2

Pietro Scognamiglio

28 October – MILAN

A success that was anything but simple, unlike what the rankings might have led you to believe. Cristian Chivu’s Inter beat Bologna in Casteldebole (3-2) at the end of a hard-fought match, thus giving pace at the top while awaiting Milan’s match against Sampdoria on Sunday. Thomas Berenbruch’s beautiful right-foot shot from outside the area was decisive late in injury time (95′), when the equalizer for Luca Vigiani’s boys seemed to be a done deal thanks to a shot in the 90th minute by the Italian U18 player Ravaglioli. For Bologna – who haven’t won a match since the first day – the satisfaction of having played on equal terms remains, but also the worrying haul of only 5 points won in 8 matches.

emotions immediately

—

Chivu changes more than a little compared to the Youth League, where the first defeat of the season came against Salzburg: Bovo plays the point guard and Zuberek returns to the starting line-up in attack, recovering from the bad injury suffered in January in the Super Cup. Just 4′ pass and the Nerazzurri already seem to be doing very well: captain Di Maggio breaks through on the left and Kamatè (fifth league goal for the Frenchman, always deployed as a right winger with his foot crossed) makes a soft touch to put past Bagnolini. The equalizer, however, was immediate, arriving in the 12th minute with a similar dynamic: assist again from the left, signed by Baroncioni, for Mangiameli’s header (until last year at Milan) who anticipated Stabile, leaving Raimondi no chance.

decisive changes

—

After the interval, Chivu throws in the 90 pieces to break the balance: Alexandar Stankovic, Berenbruch and Sarr come on instead of Bovo, Di Maggio and Zuberek. The fresh energy brings immediate benefits: Berenbruch himself becomes dangerous on two occasions (also hitting the post following a cross from Motta), but it is Stankovic Jr who finds the goal with a header in the 71st minute, marked too lightly from a corner kick. Here, Bologna has the merit of not disconnecting from the match and continuing to fight. Bagnolini keeps his team afloat by saving with his foot one-on-one with Sarr, but Vigiani also guesses the moves from the bench, finding the equalizer with merit at the end, when Ravaglioli turns well served by Busato. It seemed over, but the long recovery becomes another mini match in which the Nerazzurri prevail thanks to quality play: that of Berenbruch.

October 28 – 1.41pm

