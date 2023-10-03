The Nerazzurri club has already sold over 60,000 tickets and it is still possible to purchase them online. Benfica, sanctioned by UEFA last season, suffers a match without away supporters and the away section will be closed

Tomorrow evening for Inter-Benfica San Siro will not be completely sold out, but the view as usual will be important. With 65,000 spectators, or maybe even more, and over 3 million in takings. More than there were last year for the first match of the group stage, the one lost against Bayern Munich. Over 24 hours after the start of the match, and with coupons still purchasable online, over 60,000 have been sold and the goal is to reach and exceed 65,000. There won’t be a full house this time and an entire sector will remain closed: the one on the third ring which is reserved for guests and can contain 4,361 people. In fact, Benfica brings with it a day of disqualification for its supporters from last season who will therefore not be able to enter the sector of the stadium reserved for them tomorrow evening and will have to watch the match in front of the TV.

CEFERIN A SAN SIRO

President Ceferin will also be present at Inter-Benfica, accompanied by general secretary Theodoridis. Boban’s presence is also probable. Among the VIPs Matilde Gioli, Tananai, Autogol and Casalegno. Cruz, Altobelli, Berti, Baresi, Canuti and Cruz were present as Nerazzurri Legends.