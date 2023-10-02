It will be the official Nerazzurri airline and, if an agreement is not reached with Paramount+ for next season, it could become the main sponsor on the shirt of Lautaro and his teammates

Inter is close to signing a new partnership. After having renewed the now historic bond with the technical sponsor Nike, having identified Paramount+ as the main sponsor and having signed agreements with eBay and U-Power, white smoke may soon arrive with Qatar Airways too. The airline, global partner of Formula 1 and shirt sponsor of PSG, will become the official Nerazzurri carrier and will enrich a galaxy of sponsors of undoubted prestige. However, the discussion with Qatar Airways could be expanded in the future: if an agreement is not found with Paramount+ for the next season, the Doha-based airline could become the main sponsor of Inter and end up on the chest of Lautaro and his teammates.