After the 3-3 draw against Real Sociedad, the Nerazzurri found a point at home against the Portuguese: Berenbruch took the lead, Rego equalized in the 81st minute. Moncada, D’Ottavio, Handanovic and Corradi were present

Francesco Sessa

3 October – MILAN

Another draw for Inter in the Youth League. Still with the bitter taste in the mouth of a victory that slipped away at the end: at home against Benfica as in San Sebastian, on the first day, against Real Sociedad. After the 3-3 draw in the Basque Country, with a goal from Jon Martin in the 90th minute, Cristian Chivu’s Nerazzurri drew 1-1 against the talented Portuguese team, defending Thomas Berenbruch’s lead (in the 11th minute) until the 81st minute , when the Inter resistance fell due to Joao Rego’s winning shot, with a decisive deflection from Stante. Two similar but different draws, those against Real Sociedad and Benfica. The first was mocking, the second decidedly more “fair”: despite the prolonged disadvantage, the Portuguese showed off all their talent. It is no coincidence that in the stands there were Geoffrey Moncada and Antonio D’Ottavio, Milan’s chief observer and sporting director respectively. Also present were Samir Handanovic and Bernardo Corradi, Italy Under-19 coach.

under observation

In particular, among the Portuguese players, Rogo, Hugo Felix and Joao Lima stand out in front, as well as the midfielder – number 8 – Rafael Luis. Tough opponent for Inter, who have the merit of starting well by taking advantage of an error by the Portuguese rearguard: Prioste reaches for the ball, Berenbruch steals it from him and, one-on-one with Velickovic, scores with his left foot. Previously there had been a doubtful hand in the Inter penalty area by Matjaz, the Nerazzurri defender who scored against Sociedad. The first half is characterized by balance, in the second half Benfica’s attack increases. And the opportunities abounded: in the 50th minute Felix missed the target with his left foot after a great personal move, a quarter of an hour later Calligaris made a great save following Luis’s shot from outside. Inter also managed to sting and in the 75th minute they didn’t go far from doubling their lead, with Kamaté chipping the crossbar after another Portuguese defensive gap. The equalizer came shortly after and in the final the Nerazzurri trembled due to the expulsion of Cocchi, a foul with a distant ball: fortunately for Chivu, Benfica did not take advantage of it. Both teams thus find themselves at two points in the standings: the Portuguese had drawn in the first match against Salzburg.

October 3 – 2.38pm

