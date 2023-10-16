The Nerazzurri vice president, together with a group of boys and girls from the youth academy and some club employees, worked as a waiter at the Refettorio Ambrosiano in Milan

Javier Zanetti waiter for a day. The Nerazzurri vice president, together with a “team” made up of male and female athletes from the youth sector and some club employees, went to the Refettorio Ambrosiano in Milan and actively participated in serving meals in the canteen. On the occasion of World Food Day, Inter got involved with a special initiative to draw attention to the waste of resources in the food sector and to support all those who suffer from hunger. The club had at its side La Molisana, Official Pasta of Inter, who donated 1,500 kilos of product to the refectory managed by Caritas Ambrosiana.