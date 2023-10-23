This season he scores a goal every 75 minutes: no one in the top clubs at this rate. The Nerazzurri want the renewal soon and value him no less than Osimhen: 180 million…

Filippo Conticello

23 October – MILAN

Lautaro Javier Martinez from Bahia Blanca got off to a good start, menacingly called el Toro by both his teammates at Inter who returned to the top and their opponents gored from day to day. He started quickly, like the ships that leave the port of his city, where the Argentine Atlantic opens up between Pampas and Patagonia. At this unprecedented speed he is entering a new dimension: no longer talent, but prodigy. Not just an admired area robber, rather a global phenomenon. Of those who only let the abacus speak: this season he scored 12 goals in 11 games and, counting the minutes, we discover that he celebrates on average every 75 minutes. On Saturday against Torino he also used his head to hurt for the first time this year, then yesterday he toasted with his family the fall of Milan: on this rediscovered first place there is his giant imprint. And also that of the new twin Thuram, who seems to have been created precisely to unleash Martinez without limits.

Yes record

—

Excluding Serhou Guirassy, ​​the Guinean from Stuttgart who doesn’t play in the Champions League but seems touched by a magical fluid: 14 goals in eight games, one every 46. For the rest, there is no rival to a team from the top five championships capable of climbing at the heights of Toro: Jude Bellingham for example, the new man who fills Real Madrid with amazement and beauty, only manages to come close to scoring every 94 minutes (10 in 11 games). It is said that, once Messi and CR7 were put in the attic, the era of the lightsaber challenge between Mbappé and Haaland opened up, yet neither the Frenchman nor the Norwegian started like the Inter captain. The PSG star, the big name closest to him, puts it in every 88′, while the 9 centers in 11 games of Guardiola’s giant fell at an average of one every 109′. More than a duel, perhaps, we will soon be talking about a trio fighting for the world throne: if it was a gamble to think so a few months ago, it is no longer so.

TRY DAZN FOR 3 MONTHS AT €19.90 PER MONTH THEN €40.99, WITHOUT CONSTRAINTS, ONLY UNTIL SUNDAY

A fortune

—

Toro’s 11 centers in 9 Serie A matches are, therefore, an announcement of greatness: if he continued at this crazy pace, at the end of day number 38 he would have scored 46 times. If we also added scattered goals in the Cups (one has already arrived in two Champions League matches), we could imagine flying even higher, in the Hyperuranium. It goes without saying that this is highly unlikely and not only due to the objective difficulty, but also because the Argentine has always had small moments of darkness, bad periods in which the door suddenly narrowed: it happened in this one too triumphant start given that for three days in a row (Milan-Empoli-Sassuolo) the Bull did not sharpen its horns. However, when he returned to scoring, almost a month after the last time, the Argentine scored four in 27 minutes in Salerno: exaggerated and greedy just to stay on average. While the CEO Marotta pampers him in public by reiterating that for him he is the best in our football and Inzaghi winks at the record in Serie A (“Immobile 36 scored with me…”), behind closed doors the Nerazzurri club prefers to put aside any numerical issue and focus on the symbolic one: the team is clinging hand and foot to its captain, who is a flag and also an example. It’s as if, after Lukaku’s betrayal, the Argentine with the armband healed the collective shock and showed everyone the new route. Given that the former Belgian friend returns to San Siro on Sunday, this aura that surrounds the new Toro has even more value. Securing him with a renewal until 2028 and an increase to 7 million is the common goal, everyone hopes to sign by the end of the season and for Inter it will be their way of telling the world that the captain costs a fortune. It is impossible to know now what number of goals this Arabian Nights season will end with, but at least a definitive figure can already be ventured: 180 million is the value that the club puts on it, not a cent less than what Napoli values ​​Osimhen.

October 23 – 09:39

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED