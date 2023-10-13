Populous, the studio already in charge of the “Cathedral” project, has started producing the first concepts for what will be Inter’s home of the future. The Nerazzurri club can exercise the purchase option on the area in the next six months. On 5 October the PGT was approved by the Municipality of Rozzano

A first, significant acceleration on the new Inter stadium. On the one hand, on 5 October the Municipality of Rozzano approved the variant to the PGT (territorial government plan) which for the first time contains within it the possibility of building a sports facility in the area bordering Assago: the word “stadium ”, the one that was missing has been inserted. On the other hand, Populous, the studio already in charge of the “Cathedral” project and responsible for the construction of the new Nerazzurri facility, has started producing the first concepts for what will be Inter’s home of the future. They are not yet real renderings, the next step in the legal process, but they already allow us to get an idea of ​​what could happen soon. As can be seen from the concept shown here, the idea is of an oval-shaped facility, with columns all around the sides and therefore possible vertical curves towards the pitch: the models are the Tottenham Stadium, home of the Spurs, and the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where the Rams and Chargers play in the NFL.

Inter has a purchase option on the area, belonging to the Cabassi family, to be exercised in the next six months. Now the Zhang family’s club will wait for the publication of the approval of the variant and subsequently the objective will be to acquire the area already optioned. However, a dialogue has already been underway for months with the municipal administration of Rozzano and that of neighboring Assago to identify their needs (traffic conditions above all) for a facility that will have 70 thousand seats. In Popolous’ intention, it will be a multifunctional and sustainable project, immersed in a green area open to the public and equipped with sports facilities, catering areas, shops and services for fans, visitors and citizens. For its part, Inter wants to present the project by April 2024, in order to obtain authorization within a year and a half, start building and be ready for the 2028/2029 season. That will be the first Nerazzurri year in the new home.

