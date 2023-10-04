The Nerazzurri seem to have entered a different dimension in the Cup. Bellingham phenomenon, but Garcia has everything to fly to the round of 16

Inter won as the great European teams win: so-so first half, second as masters. Benfica – an excellent team, although the Champions League table says they don’t have a single point – lost one to zero, but in that second half lived at the mercy of their opponents they could have taken three or four. The Nerazzurri, when the match got complicated, changed their pace, choices and attitude. This is how the best teams get wins. Inter’s dimension is also becoming this on an international level, in the wake of the final in Istanbul: after the draw in San Sebastian, success was essential, here it is.

Even Real Madrid – there is no need to say it – is one of the greats in Europe, and Napoli have paid the price for what this team has within itself. Garcia’s team took the lead, were overtaken, risked collapse and then got back on par thanks to a penalty that Ancelotti – who wanted to win ahead of De Laurentiis, in the final embrace of his son Davide unloaded a special tension – he politely contested. Then, the final blow. A carambola? No, a great shot from Valverde. Bellingham impressed those who know him little, but Napoli played almost evenly. It is not, at least not yet, the perfect, almost unstoppable team of last season, but the double match against Union Berlin should open the doors to the round of 16 for the Azzurri.

Lautaro’s second half was incredible: the mirror image of Salerno’s. From magic to curse in three days. There he put every ball he touched into the net: one, two, three, four. Record. Here he didn’t collect a single goal, although he got five clean, sensational chances to score: crossbar, post, save, Otamendi’s rebound off the line, another save. If he had scored as much as he did on Saturday in the league there would have been no surprise, but instead the goals all fell through: a bit bad luck, a bit thanks to others, a bit inaccuracy. In any case, Inter won with the signing of Thuram and this counts. Also for the Nerazzurri, as for Napoli, the next two matches in the group should be useful to fly towards qualification: Salzburg won in Lisbon on their debut, but Real Sociedad has already reduced it.

And tonight we have two stadiums that tremble, because their fans almost transform them into infernal circles and they truly vibrate under the pressure of popular passion. It is no coincidence that they are accompanied by fame, stories and legend (very similar to reality). The Westfalenstadion, the theater of Borussia Dortmund and the Yellow Wall, will try to scare Milan and above all Pioli’s midfield, populated by youngsters at their first adventures in certain Champions League atmospheres; Celtic Park will have to fill the technical gap that divides the Scottish team from Lazio. Yes, because the difference between these two matches is right here, in the value of our opponents: Borussia also has the team – strong although not very strong as has happened several times in the last thirty years – while Celtic above all has the drive of the people, to which the players add aggression, competitiveness and athleticism.

Milan and Lazio come from home draws with opposite flavours: the Rossoneri’s 0-0 against Newcastle is full of regrets, a point that seems like a wasted opportunity; Sarri’s team was full of joy as they beat Atletico with a goal from Provedel as time expired. Considering the different quality of the two elimination groups – the one drawn by Pioli is much more complicated – it is Milan that is most in need of points, awaiting the double clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

