The Belgian’s former fans will “welcome” him by making noise at every touch of the ball: for the referee it could be a significant problem

Date and time are circled in red: Inter-Roma will be played on Sunday 29 October at 6pm, which means Romelu Lukaku’s first return to the Nerazzurri Giuseppe Meazza after his summer “betrayal”. The Curva Nord has already announced the presence of 30,000 whistles which will serve as a special tailor-made welcome for the Belgian international and preparations are well underway. There is one certainty: it will be a very noisy day at San Siro.

Limits and risks

The starting point is clear, according to the Inter ultras: the whistles will be distributed before the match with the “instruction” to use them exclusively when the attacker touches the ball. Every stop, control, pass or shot will literally make Lukaku’s ears ring. But can 30 thousand whistles be used during a Serie A match? Fair question. In terms of regulations, it is not a prohibited object within the facility and therefore checks at the entrance gates will not lead to a seizure. However, the referee could consider the sound of the whistles too disturbing, even if only to avoid it creating confusion with that of the referee, which is essential for the conduct of the match. It is therefore probable that the Meazza crowd will hear some warning messages during the match to avoid the match being “impracticable”.

It is not the first time that organized support has chosen the means of whistles as a way to protest: for example a Roma-Bologna match in 1998 and in that case, however, the target was precisely the refereeing class. However, the police managed to seize a good part of it before the match, minimizing its effect. San Siro instead experienced the same scene in 2007 with Ronaldo in the Milan shirt, during the derby: the Nerazzurri won, but the Brazilian scored while celebrating with his hands to his ears. More recently, however, in the Italian Cup it was Fiorentina who welcomed back Dusan Vlahovic a year and a half ago with 10,000 red and white whistles for the Italian Cup semi-final: the same modus operandi expected for Lukaku, with Juventus’ final victory.

October 26, 2023 (modified October 26, 2023 | 6:42 pm)

