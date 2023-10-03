loading…

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned Saudi Arabia against normalizing relations with Israel. Photo/Reuters

TEHERAN – Supreme Spiritual Leader Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned Saudi Arabia against normalizing relations with Israel, and predicted that the Jewish state would eventually be “eradicated.”

“The Islamic Republic’s definitive stance is that any government that risks normalization with the Zionist regime will lose,” Khamenei said.

“As the Europeans say, they bet on the losing side,” continued Khamenei as quoted from RT, Wednesday (4/10/2023).

Khamenei called Israel a “cancer” that “God willing, will be eradicated by the hands of the Palestinian people and the forces of resistance throughout the region.”

Khamenei’s warning seemed to confirm the opposition to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization voiced by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Speaking at a conference of Islamic clerics on Sunday, Raisi criticized the idea of ​​restoring relations between Israel and the Muslim world.

“Normalizing relations with the Zionist regime is a reactionary and regressive act by any government in the Islamic world,” he said.

“The only option for all fighters in the occupied territories and the Islamic world is to resist and resist the enemy,” he continued, adding that Iran continues to support the liberation of Jerusalem from Israeli occupation.

Khamenei’s warning also received a response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“While Khamenei’s terror regime is sowing destruction and massacre, Israel is advancing progress and peace,” Netanyahu said in a video response to Khamenei.