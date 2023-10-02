The sixth edition of the Milan Digital Week will take place from 5 to 9 October, entitled: “The development of limits for an inclusive, sustainable and ethical digital transition and technological innovation”. Intel will take part in the activities on board the Innovation Tram, the virtual space in the metaverse created by Women & Tech ETS, which for the occasion reproduced part of the historic center of Milan in VR and organized panels, talks and exhibitions to promote knowledge of digital and especially involving young generations.

Intel contributes to the initiative with a speech on AI on October 6, at 2.00 pm, entitled “Artificial Intelligence, Everywhere”, which discusses how technological progress becomes innovation when it brings benefits to the community, improving the lives of all people. If, in fact, artificial intelligence accelerates digitalization, this acceleration must take place in an ethical and responsible manner. Furthermore, Intel will be present with an interactive corner in the metaverse, in the virtual Corso Vittorio Emanuele IIwhere visitors will be able to interact with a series of information materials, active for the entire duration of the event.

The event will be inaugurated on the afternoon of “Speed ​​Date” of the Innovation Tram, on October 5th from 4.00pm to 7.00pm, at Palazzo Giureconsulti (Exhibition Hall).

An event aimed at young people from Generation Z to Millenials, who will have the opportunity to meet representatives of institutions and top figures of the most prestigious companies, to get advice, inspiration and visions from them.

Furthermore, again at 2pm on October 6, Walter Riviera, AI Specialist at Intel, will participate in the webinar “Artificial intelligence and human impacts: (co)living with AI”, curated by ZaLa Consulting, which will discuss the increasingly important role of artificial intelligence in our lives. Panel participants will bring their views on how and why it is relevant to talk about artificial intelligence and human impacts; on data biases; on the distinctions between reality and fake, and on collaboration / competition between people and machines.