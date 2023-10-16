Intel today presents the new family of 14th generation Intel Core desktop processor for desktop. This is next generation which includes six new desktop processors since launch, with up to 24 cores and 32 threads and up to 6GHz frequency as standard. In addition, the Extreme Tuning Utility will implement the new AI Assist function.

“Since the introduction of its high-performance hybrid architecture, Intel has consistently raised the bar for desktop processor performance. With the 14th generation processors, we once again demonstrate why enthusiasts turn to Intel for the best desktop experience available today,” Roger Chandler, vice president and general manager, Client Computing Group.

