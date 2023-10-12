loading…

Russia is accused of supplying Hamas with weapons seized from Ukrainian troops. Photo/REUTERS

KYIV – Ukrainian military intelligence accused Russia supplying Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas, with infantry weapons they confiscated from Kyiv forces.

“We know for sure that the weapons seized from Ukraine were supplied by Russia to the Hamas group. “This is mostly infantry weapons,” said Head of Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov on Thursday (12/10/2023), as quoted by the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper.

“There is some information that something was sent to Hezbollah but at the moment, we don’t know for sure,” Budanov continued.

The Ukrainian official also stated that Russia had taught Hamas militants how to use FPV drones against armored equipment.

“No one except people who have experience in our theater of war can do this. Since we’re not here, it must be the Russians,” he said.

Hamas on Saturday launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel, breaking through its blockade of the Gaza Strip backed by a barrage of rockets. The spectacular attack that killed 1,200 people was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa.

Israel responded with a series of air strikes on Gaza after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war with Hamas. This war resulted in more than 1,000 Palestinians being killed and thousands more injured.

Budanov discussed whether Ukraine could be affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict. He said: “If the conflict is time-limited to a few weeks then there is nothing to worry about. But if this situation drags on, then there will definitely be some problems because Ukraine is not the only country that needs arms and ammunition supplies.”

On Tuesday, Ukrainian defense intelligence reported that Russia gave Hamas “trophy weapons” made in the United States and the European Union that they seized during the war against Ukraine, to discredit Kyiv and impact its relations with Western allies.

(but)