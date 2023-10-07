Intel openly talks about an upcoming update for Windows in 2024, and everything seems to point to Redmond’s new operating system.

Due to previous information, it is quite evident that Microsoft is working on a big update for Windows, or an upcoming version of Windowspresumably Windows 12, a release that would be very close in time, specifically throughout 2024.

Although Windows 10 was with us for many years until the existence of Windows 11, the idea of ​​those from Redmond is to release a new Windows every three years, instead of major updates for the same operating system.

And in a conference held in the last few hours, Intel has confirmed that Windows will receive an update in 2024, indirectly referring to the next version of Windows.

As reported by Windows Latest, Windows 12 may introduce important design improvements, and in addition to launching a normal desktop version as Windows 11Microsoft would also be working on another new variant but focused entirely on web-related functions.

This web-centric version would rely heavily on web and cloud technologies like PWA and Edge.

It would be a new variant of the operating system, but only designed for specific markets and hardware, and would not replace the current traditional desktop experience.

During this City 2023 Global Technology conference, the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Intel Corporation, David Zinsnertalks directly about a new Windows update that will arrive in 2024.

“In fact, we think the 24th will be a pretty good year for customers, particularly because of the Windows update.”

Although it does not confirm that it is a next Windows, due to the importance given to this move by Microsoft within Intel’s plans, everything points to a new operating system.

It is not the first time that Intel has talked about Windows 12, and yet, in a series of slides and documents leaked in March, they confirmed that Meteor Lake would be compatible with Windows 12.