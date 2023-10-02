Pat Gelsinger, the CEO of Intel, defended at the end of October 2022 during the interview he gave to The Wall Street Journal that in 2025 his company will have the best transistors and the most advanced integration technology of the world. At the time this statement sounded more like bravado than a realistic intention because this company has faced very serious difficulties over the last decade in refining its photolithographic processes.

Shortly after, Intel made something even more impressive official: it intended to develop no less than five lithography nodes in just four years. And, furthermore, all of them had to reach maturity in this very short period of time. A priori it seemed like an unattainable goal, especially considering the trajectory of this company in recent years. However, little by little it is strengthening its commitment and giving it credibility.

Before the end of this year it plans to have its Intel 3 node ready for chip manufacturing. During the first half of 2024 it plans to have the Intel 20A node ready, and throughout the second half of 2024 it promises to be ready to manufacture integrated circuits at node 18A. At the moment it is already producing microprocessors in the Intel node 4, but it is not doing so only in the US and Israel; It has also just started manufacturing them in Europe.

The new plant in Ireland is already producing chips on a large scale in the Intel node 4

It’s a fact: Intel has had a hard time mastering large-scale semiconductor manufacturing using ASML’s most advanced extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment available. Of course, in no more than three months their successors will be ready: the high-aperture extreme ultraviolet lithography machines (High-NA), which will play a leading role in Intel’s strategy. In fact, without them you will hardly be able to start the lithographic nodes 20A and 18A.

This technology is being used to manufacture Intel Core Ultra (‘Meteor Lake’) chips, and in the future will also produce Intel Xeon processors.

In any case, we have tangible reasons to accept that this company has already definitively resolved the problems it had with its EUV lithography equipment. In fact, not only does it have Intel 4 nodes in large-scale production in the US and Israel; The new factory that has just been commissioned in Leixlip (Ireland) is now ready for start mass manufacturing of processors with this integration technology. At the moment this is the only plant in all of Europe equipped with UVE lithography machines. Presumably this technology is being used to manufacture Intel Core Ultra (‘Meteor Lake’) chips, and in the future, when the Intel node 3 is ready, it will also produce Intel Xeon processors.

In any case, this new $13 billion Irish factory is not the only European plant that Intel plans to add to its manufacturing infrastructure. It is also preparing the launch of a $30 billion plant in Magdeburg (Germany), and will invest $4.6 billion in new facilities that will be located in Wrocław (Poland). Intel will not assume 100% of the cost of these investments because it will receive juicy subsidies from the governments of the countries involved. Even so, his bet is intimidating from an economic point of view.

Cover image: Intel

More information: Intel

In Xataka: Meteor Lake, in depth: these processors are Intel’s most important leap forward in the last 40 years