If you are looking for a gaming laptop that has an RTX 4060 and costs less than 1,000 euros, then you have to take a look at this offer. The GIGABYTE G5 KF-E3ES313SD is once again on sale at PcComponentes and It can be yours for 200 euros less than the recommended price. But this is not all, it is worth mentioning that 93% of buyers recommend it, so it is a safe bet.

The GIGABYTE G5 KF-E3ES313SD has a 17% discount and is available for 949 euros at PcComponentes. Is a very tempting price if we take into account that it usually has a recommended price of 1,149 euros. Now, say that it does not include the operating system, so if you finally get it you will have to install Windows 11 on your own.

GIGABYTE G5 KF-E3ES313SD

Save 200 euros by buying the GIGABYTE G5 KF-E3ES313SD at PcComponentes

This gaming laptop, which has an elegant design, has a 15.6-inch Full HD display (144 Hz) which stands out for offering a sharp image and great fluidity. In addition, it incorporates a processor Intel Core i5-12500H16 GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512 GB M.2 SSD and a graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. At the connectivity level we find x1 Gigabit Ethernet, x1 USB 2.0 type A, x1 USB 3.2 type A Gen1, x2 USB 3.1 type C Gen2, x1 mini DisplayPort, x1 combined headphone and microphone jack, x1 microSD card reader, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E.

You will have no problem playing any triple A game in 1080p and 60 frames per second. It offers good performance in titles such as Assassin's Creed Mirage, Lies of P and Forza Motorsport. We must also not forget that it is possible to increase the fps rate with DLSS and FSR, as long as they have implemented these technologies in the game you are going to play.

GIGABYTE G5 KF-E3ES313SD

In short, the Gigabyte G5 KF-E3ES313SD is a very balanced gaming laptop in terms of technical specifications, and now you can buy it for only 949 euros at PcComponentes. It is not the historical minimum price, but almost. The only downside is that it doesn’t come with Windows 11 preinstalled. Now, installing said operating system is very easy and fast. Remember that you can download the ISO image from the Microsoft website. To activate it you will have to purchase an OEM license. You can do the latter in one of the many key stores on the Internet.

