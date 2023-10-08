Car liability, car insurance

Car, motorbike and camper insurance: here is the proposal to guarantee “financial security”

By law all motor vehicles, cars, motorcycles, trucks, campers, vans and work vehicles must be insured. Obviously we are looking for it the most suitable policy to our needs or wallet, in any case we must all be insured. When you turn to one Insurance Company the various interlocutors try to get you additional coverage with a clear increase in costs, but they almost always fail to say that if you cause an accident due to an “illness” the company does not pay the injured parties! You only discover this when the fateful event happens, highlighting the non compensation for damages.



READ ALSO: Auto TPL, double-digit increases throughout Italy: here’s how much

Now I don’t want to bore anyone, but it seems that we are insured at the mercy of a destiny we don’t know. So I’ll get straight to the tip. Knowing well that Insurance Companies are always on the hunt for new customers and/or expanding the range of accessories and knowing mathematics well, with the calculation of probabilities, the latter is always in favor of the Insurer (how many times have you seen the budgets in the red?), now, you could think about attaching a collective life insurance policy, to compulsory insurance so that those who are subjected to an event such as an illness, the Company provides full coverage and at the same time also compensates family members or beneficiaries of the collective policy. Do you want some numbers? Source IVASS (Institute for Insurance Supervision): as of 2019 there are 39,716,679 motor vehicles, it would be sufficient to pay for a collective policy that ensures the value of the policy in general and everyone could be compensated without disputes.

What does collective insurance mean?? “The coverage of a group life insurance policy can vary, but usually provides for the payment of a lump sum in the event of the participant’s death or an amount in the event of total permanent disability. Some policies may also include additional options, such as critical illness or accident coverage.

In general, Group life insurance policies offer a very valid solution to guarantee financial security to a group of people, providing flexible and competitive coverage. However, it is important to carefully consider the options available and evaluate the specific needs of the institution and its participants before making a decision.”

How much would insurance companies collect? Now, let’s suppose that a collective policy of 100,000 euros costs on average around 50 euros, every year the Insurance Company would collect 1,985,833,950 euros. Now I’ll leave the calculations down to the cent to the competent offices of the Insurance Companies, but I can already tell you that they won’t lose out. Appeal. Now I would like to launch an appeal not only to the Insurance Companies, but also to the Consumer Associations, to the insured themselves and why not also to our politicians to put pressure to plug the “hole of illness” with full compensation, so at least for a once the insured is truly protected. Thank you.

Subscribe to the newsletter