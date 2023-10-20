The provision in the Piedmontese Second Category, where the boy plays with Nuova Lanzese. The precedent of the social exchange with Materazzi

His name is Pavel Nedved and the extra “Junior” in his name has taken nothing away from his father’s smoking-hot character, who was a long-time star on the pitch for Juventus and Lazio before his years as a Juventus sports manager. The son of the Czech champion, a footballer for Nuova Lanzese in the Piedmontese Second Category, received a six-match ban for protesting against the referee of the match, insulting him and spitting near him.

the motivations

—

This is revealed by the provisions of the sports judge, which explain the sanction “for seriously disrespectful conduct towards the referee, consisting in having first been expelled for insults and insults, then in having reiterated such conduct after notification of the provision, also spitting on the ground near the referee himself, without touching him.”

TRY DAZN FOR 3 MONTHS AT €19.90 PER MONTH THEN €40.99, WITHOUT CONSTRAINTS, ONLY UNTIL SUNDAY

the previous

—

Pavel Junior had already hit the headlines a couple of years ago for a social response to Marco Materazzi, who commented on a statement by Pavel senior (“It affects me to see the scudetto on the Juventus shirt after 3000-odd days. My son went to middle school, now he drives a car and goes to university and the scudetto is still ours”) had said: “Pavel… we all wish him to be able to see him win the Champions League before he finishes his studies, he deserves it. My children they saw their kindergarten and primary school children win the Champions League and the World Cup.” Nedved’s son wrote on social media: “I honestly don’t feel particularly touched by Marco’s words but for the simple reason that while we talk about current affairs he continues to make references to events that occurred more than 10 years ago, albeit of great value. Then I don’t know why he felt consulted given that the words said by my father are facts, nothing invented. Having said this, it must also be said that there are those who are satisfied with just one trophy every decade and those who in 10 years have won 18 trophies and is still hungry. Peace. Ps: someone in private explain to me what the 2006 World Cup has to do with Inter.”

October 20, 2023 (modified October 20, 2023 | 6:24 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED