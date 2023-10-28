Social networks are used to communicate with friends, family or even co-workers, and also to make new friends, join groups in our profession or share hobbies.

But social media is also the perfect vehicle that many hackers use to spread all their illegal content, illegal content that millions of social media users can benefit from every day.

And speaking of social networks, Meta, which has a large presence there with Instagram and Facebook, has just included new tools to reduce the visibility of pirated content.

However, Meta has included in all its applications, automated content recognition technology and an intellectual property reporting API.

On the other hand, Instagram blocks hashtags potentially linked to piracy, such as #IPTV.

They comment that these types of measures are intended to reduce the visibility of this content that potentially infringes copyright, and yet Facebook and Instagram usually automatically deactivate accounts that repeatedly use these prohibited words.

The most striking thing is that now Meta has launched a huge anti-piracy pop-up window.

This is how the Meta anti-piracy window works

So Instagram and Facebook now show pop-ups to users searching for controversial terms.

“Now, when users enter certain terms related to counterfeiting and piracy […] in the Facebook or Instagram search bar, they are directed to a pop-up window that explains Meta’s policy against intellectual property infringement and provides a link to Meta’s Intellectual Property Help Center to learn more,” Meta writes.

Despite this warning, Facebook and Instagram users can still access these search results if they wish, but Meta believes that this pop-up may reduce users’ interaction with these results and equally educate them to know what they are looking for. they are looking for may not be entirely legal.