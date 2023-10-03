Meta will allow European users to pay 10 euros per month to access Instagram and Facebook without advertising, according to the Wall Street Journal. A payment method that would arrive soon to try to adapt to the privacy requirements of European Union regulators.

The price has not yet been finalized, according to Reuters, although Meta’s plans revolve around the figure of 10.49 dollars per month or 9.99 euros. This figure would be even higher in the case of using Facebook and Instagram on mobile devices.

If the product is free…

Due to the 30% commission that Apple and Google charge for using their application stores, the cost of Facebook and Instagram for mobile phones without advertising would rise to 12.99 euros.

The cost of 10 euros per month would be per account, and there may be the possibility of adding a additional linked account for 6 euros per monthas described by the WSJ.

Meta’s movement comes in response to fines such as the one established in May 2023, where the Irish Data Protection Commission and the European Data Protection Board fined Meta with 1.2 billion euros, the largest fine in the history of the Union European Union for data protection.

According to the latest financial results for the second quarter of 2023, the average revenue per Facebook user for Europe is $17.88.

In response to a request from Xataka, the company explains that “Meta believes in the value of free services supported by personalized ads. However, we continue to explore options to ensure we comply with evolving regulatory requirements. We have nothing more than share right now.”

It is a statement that does not deny this intention and confirms the possibility of introducing new plans to adapt to European regulators.

Meta is not the only company that would be exploring this option. According to the BBC, TikTok is also exploring an ad-free payment option for $4.99 a month. We don’t know how successful these payment options will be, but they are an example of how much our data is profitable.

