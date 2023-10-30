Suara.com – In the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs Summit) series of events, young people were given a platform to voice their aspirations in the Education in Emergencies Global Youth Panel Plan International with 4 representatives from Indonesia, Lebanon and the United States.

In the event held at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States, Adi Soumena, representing Indonesia, had the opportunity to voice inclusive and equal quality education for children and young people.

Together with other young people, Adi Soumena joined the SDGs Action Weekend by attending several sessions that focused on quality education, gender equality, and meaningful participation of children and young people, especially in every decision making related to their lives.

Adi and other young people agree that the UN needs to provide more space and opportunities for young people to participate in decision making regarding young people’s lives.

Adi Soumena and other youth representatives also had the opportunity to speak at Joining Forces Call to Action: Children as an Agent of Change.

Joining Forces itself is an alliance of the six largest international NGOs that focus on children, consisting of ChildFund International, Plan International Foundation, Save the Children, SOS Children’s Villages, Terre des Hommes International Federation, and World Vision.

Joining Forces aims to use the collective power of each member to accelerate change to guarantee children’s rights and end violence against them.

In this activity, Adi Soumena emphasized policy makers to involve children and young people in every decision-making process at every level with the call “Ask us and collaborate with us (children and young people) to make a change!”

Responding to Adi Soumena’s involvement as a representative of Indonesian youth at the 2023 SGDs Summit, Yunus Ismail as Youth Development Director of SOS Children’s Villages said he was very proud.

“Adi’s concern for empowering young people reflects the strong desire of young people in Indonesia to develop the country and bring Indonesia into the global realm. My full support is for Adi and young people in Indonesia. Hopefully what Adi is doing can be an inspiration for other young people to not afraid to voice their aspirations,” he told Suara.com.

While in New York, Adi also had free time to discuss with fellow activists who had the same focus and talk about the impact of this activity on young people and the actions we could take in the future for their respective countries.

In the end, this opportunity provides the conclusion that involving children and young people meaningfully in every decision making is a must and has an important role for all parties so they can collaborate in realizing all points in the SDGs.