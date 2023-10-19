We’ve never seen a quick trip as incredible as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which demonstrates the potential of the PlayStation 5’s SSD.

There are only two days left until the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, one of the most anticipated games of the year, as well as the great finishing touch of PS5 in 2023. We already told you that it is not only one of the best PlayStation 5 titles, but also one of the greats of this year.

Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to combat new threats in New York, a city even larger than in the previous two games, full of luxurious details.

Much has been said about the technical aspect of the Insomniac Games game. In fact, some users believe (seeing the images) that The title could work on a PS4.

The same thing happened with Horizon: Forbidden West, although, in that case, it did come out for Sony’s old-gen console. The truth is that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It could not work in such a system.

And that is why it is exclusive to PS5, although in the future it may come to PC. The answer is found in a common function in open world games.

Spider Journey only possible on PlayStation 5

A couple of days ago, several videos were published about the fast trip in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It is the best way to get to the other side of New York City, although we can also swing with our web.

Of course, in that case it will take a long time, because the map of this sequel is much larger. This is where fast travel appears, a feature that we have seen in many games of the genre.

But in no case as quickly as in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. And, as they say, A picture (or video) is worth a thousand words.

It is as simple as entering the menu map, choosing our destination, and holding down the button. Automatically, no loading timesPeter or Miles will appear at that location.

This feature is only possible on PlayStation 5, thanks to SSD read speed which incorporates Sony’s next-gen console.

Insomniac CTO Mike Fitzgerald said the journey was going to be even more immediate (if possible), as It was not necessary to hold down the button to go to a specific destination.

However, they decided that it was better to choose to keep the button, as this would give the player time to reverse the decision (if they made a mistake).

It is an amazing ”magic trick”, which It is unthinkable on a PlayStation 4. Or, at least, if you want to give the game such immediate fast travel without any cuts.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hits stores next Friday October 20, exclusively on PS5. If you are going to buy the game in physical format, Insomniac Games warns you of something very important that you should take into account.