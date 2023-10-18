Insomniac Games teases Spider-Man PS4’s puddle splash, and redeems itself with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s ray tracing effects on PS5.

Do you remember the “scandal” (I emphasize “in quotes”) that was created in 2018 when it came out? Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4? Despite the unanimously positive reception that the Insomniac Games game had, some pointed out on Twitter that there had been a “downgrade.”

Specifically, in the puddles– When purchasing E3 footage with the final game, the puddles did not properly reflect the environment, and were instead a much less realistic generic texture.

Many fans put their hands on their heads, while others didn’t give it any more thought or even pay attention. But that was in another generation: with PlayStation 5, Insomniac hasn’t had to cut corners… and the puddles in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (completely exclusive to PS5) look incredible.

In fact, on social networks, Insomniac’s PR has responded with the gif “You’re Goddamn Right” from Breaking Bad to the user Shinobi, who has pointed out that “Insomniac took puddlegate personally“.

And at the time there was talk of “puddlegate”, something that quickly turned in favor of Insomniac when they reacted with smoke by launching a set of stickers with puddles to mock the criticism of the most picky fans.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 uses ray tracing in all its modes

At the time, Insomniac said that the appearance of the puddles of water on the streets of New York was due to a creative decision in the game, and not a lack of power. But now, with PS5, the puddles accurately reflect what is on top of them.

And the game has ray tracing effects, which are what make these light and reflection effects possible, in all its graphic modes. Mike Fitzgerald, Director of Core Technology, said that this game was “the culmination of everything we’ve learned about developing for this console.”

“We’ve expanded ray tracing and ray tracing reflections throughout the game. It’s in water and oceans and really gives a more realistic image everywhere,” he said on IGN.

This was not even the case in Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (intergenerational between PS4 and PS5) where there was a Fidelity mode, at 4K with ray tracing, a Performance mode at a lower resolution and without ray tracing, and an intermediate mode called “Performance RT”.

In this game there is no mode without ray tracing activated, “there is no need”, either “you play on a VRR television, at 120 Hz, at 60 fps, or 30 or 40“. The performance you want with dynamic resolutionusing scalable anti-aliasing technologies.

With just two days until the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5, Insomniac has shown why it is a truly next-gen game, and there are more examples to justify it.