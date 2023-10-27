In general, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 received very good reviews from the press and players, making it already one of the highest-rated games of 2023. Despite the good reception, users again expressed their displeasure for a element from the original delivery that returned enhanced in this sequel: Mary Jane.

In the first title of 2018, players take on the role of MJ in Stealth-focused missions. These moments of the campaign had a mixed reception, as many players claimed that they broke the rhythm and were boring.

Despite being aware that these sequences are among fans’ least favorites from the original installment, Insomniac Games decided to incorporate similar moments into the sequel. Of course, this time the Daily Bugle journalist is armed and ready for action.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 director defends MJ’s missions

In an interview with IGN, Bryan Intihar, creative director of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, spoke at length about various topics related to the exclusive PS5. At one point in the talk, she talked about the stealth segments starring MJ and the reasons why they returned, despite negative comments from fans.

The creative acknowledges that the studio considered eliminating these missions in the sequel, but in the end they took on the challenge of implementing them because they wanted to show the world from different perspectives. So, they set out to improve these moments.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4, Mary Jane could only hide and run away

“We could say, ‘okay, we’ll make it easy and just not do them,’ and everyone would say, ‘great, there are no MJ missions.’ Or we could say, ‘Hey, we’re talking about showing the world from all different angles. Let’s improve those moments. (…) We are going to make people like to play like her,” commented the director.

Unlike the original game, in this new installment MJ has a stun gun with which he can attack enemies and defend himself. Iconically, many fans believe that she is now too powerful. Bryan Intihar recognizes that the journalist could be OP, but he cares little about her.

“We knew we had to make her a more proactive and capable person. And if she’s a little OP, I don’t care. It’s fine, I don’t care,” commented the Insomniac Games member.

Maybe Mary Jane is too powerful in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Bryan Intihar explains that the goal was to show Mary Jane as a “capable heroine,” even though she doesn’t have superpowers like Spider-Man. Additionally, he revealed that they thought about including a sequence in the first game where she takes a web shooter to help Peter Parker, who would be seriously injured. That moment did not make it into the final version.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available exclusively for PS5. You can read more about him if you visit this page.

