Insomniac Games releases a patch in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to fix the incorrect Puerto Rican flag bug and apologize for the embarrassing bug.

Insomniac Games has already corrected the embarrassing mistake in which the flag of Puerto Rico was confused with that of Cuba in the room of Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 para PlayStation 5.

The team worked as quickly as possible to fix the bug and it was fixed in the patch. 1.001.003.

“We understand that representation matters and we are extremely sorry for this mistake. We sincerely apologize and we will do better in the future,” they shared in the patch notes.

The flag, hanging in Miles Morales’ room, was that of Cuba, when it should be that of Puerto Rico, given that the character is Puerto Rican. The two flags are similar, but with changed colors:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 patch

Today’s patch also fixes some issues, where some models were not loading correctly after very long sessions playing, and an issue where The Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit’s logo was too bright, as well as improving stability.

Specifically, the bug that many players have seen and that causes Miles Morales to be, in reality, has been fixed. literally a cube.

A very funny error that went viral on social networks and that will not happen again, which has saddened some players, who will no longer have the opportunity to play with “Miles Cube”… and some even ask to #MakeTheSpiderCubeACustomSuit.

That error also prevented Miles’ body from appearing in a cinematic at the end, which took a lot of seriousness away from the ending…

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will receive future updates, including four new celebrity-designed suits for Spider-Man, including that of Brazilian soccer player Vinicius Jr.

These will join the 68 costumes already available for Peter Parker and Miles Morales, which you can unlock by playing. In our guides we also explain where to find the Miles and Phin science trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and how to get the Home run trophy!