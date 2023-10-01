There are still almost 20 days until the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and there are still no copies in the hands of the public. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still spoilers; On the contrary, and those in charge of the project are already warning fans.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a solo-player campaign game and as such one of its strong points is the story, so fans hoping to enjoy it are susceptible to spoilers.

While the only copies already being played are the ones that Imsomniac Games provided to media outlets for reviews, there are already spoilers online.

Beware of spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Obviously, due to the embargo the media is prohibited from sharing anything about the game until mid-October.

However, the community has already discovered the game’s trophies (via TrueTrophies) and, as usual, several are related to the story and for some it is enough to just show their title to ruin surprises.

Insomniac Games has already warned about spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

As you can see, we are not yet talking about gameplays that leak the full game, but spoilers are expected to intensify once fans start getting copies of the game in stores that do not respect the release date, so the PlayStation studio took advantage to warn fans well in advance, because the story he prepared is “FULL” of surprises, which every fan will surely want to discover on their own when playing.

“As we get closer to launch, spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 could begin to appear online,” warns the Californian studio. “We worked very hard to create a story FULL of surprises, so tread with caution and be careful about posting spoilers. (…) please let’s keep the adventure fresh for everyone.”

Will you try to avoid any spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Tell us in the comments.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will debut on October 20 exclusively for PlayStation 5. You can find more news related to it if you visit this page.

