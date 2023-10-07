SOMEONE’S VOICE – Previously, news circulated that Doddy Sudrajat did not recognize his youngest daughter Aisyah as his biological child.

Doddy Sudrajat also announced this and said that Aisyah was not his flesh and blood.

Until it was discovered that Doddy Sudrajat was no longer providing support to Aisyah.

Reporting from @gustav’s TikTok video upload, recently Aisyah tried to channel her singing skills into the world of music, it was proven that she released a cover of the latest song.

With the lyrics “Father, I’m here alone, contemplating the words you once gave me.”

Suddenly this received various comments of praise and sympathy from netizens.

“Aish’s voice is better than M” commented xxx.

“Making fun of father figure, aish voice is good” commented xxx.

“Later, Dodot cr Aisyah will become popular and earn profits,” commented xxx.

Not a few netizens praised Aish’s good voice quality.