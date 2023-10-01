Are there any announcements coming for this console? We recently received details about the date and more technical details of this console and an alleged clue in the last Nintendo Direct, and now we continue to receive news about the rumor of the successor to Nintendo Switch. In this case, it focused on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 and revealed alleged details about storage space and more. Then we knew that this Switch 2 would already have a release date according to the latest rumors and now more details are available.

This time, the information focuses on a supposed game on this platform, after learning that Far Cry 7 would be a launch game and another from Capcom would be on the way. Gaming insider Tom Henderson, who has a reliable track record when it comes to leaks, has stated on social media platform Nintendo fans should expect to see plenty of trailers mentioning “Launch on Xbox Series. It’s still unclear when Nintendo plans to announce this successor. Although it is believed that it will be revealed sometime early next year.

This is his message:

Really excited for the Nintendo Switch 2 and its tech. We’ll see “Launching on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC” a heck of a lot in 12-18 months. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 30, 2023

Nintendo Switch 2

This statement suggests that Nintendo is working on a new console, supposedly called Nintendo Switch 2. It would be an important part of the next generation of consoles along with Xbox Series X/S y PlayStation 5. Third-party games that mention launching on these platforms, including the supposed Nintendo Switch 2, indicate that Nintendo is working on a joint launch strategy with other video game companies.

Although not yet provided a specific date for the official announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2, the mention that it is expected in the next year suggests that players will have to keep an eye on it for the end of 2023 – beginning of 2024. As for the rumors of the Switch successor console, VGC offered more details on the date, the portable mode, cartridges and more. Then the president of Nintendo spoke about it.

We also had a rumor that it would be shown at Gamescom and it was later confirmed that it had been shown there but behind closed doors. Finally, we received another rumor that pointed to backward compatibility, camera and more and another one about a Breath of the Wild demo and another that equated it to the graphics of PS5 and Xbox One.

What did you think of the information? In the meantime, you can take a look at what we would consider essential in a Nintendo Switch 2.

