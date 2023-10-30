Fans want more installments and it seems there is good news: we have a rumor focused on The Legend of Zelda and a possible future remake.

Zelda: new rumor

They have recently resurfaced The Legend of Zelda remake rumors by Nintendo before the end of 2023. Industry analyst Serkan Toto hinted at this in an enigmatic tweet.

This would not be the first time that Toto has given precise clues about releases in the Zelda series. Although it has not been confirmed which game it is, there are rumors about possible high definition remakes of Twilight Princess y Wind Waker for Nintendo Switch. This announcement will likely be made soon via social media or at The Game Awards in December. We will have to be attentive!

If you have played the latest installment of the franchise, do not hesitate to check out all the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gift distributions.

What is your opinion? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.

