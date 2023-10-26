Three days with Valentino Rossi. In the middle of a race weekend in Barcelona, ​​with his closest collaborators, staying up late at night watching a rugby match. A service that no one had ever done and that had never been seen on the web, to the point that the space of an article was not enough for us: to really tell you about Vale we opened Journal, a new format for extra-large content. The three episodes dedicated to Valentino Rossi are available for free from Thursday 26 October only on MOW

Three days with Valentino Rossi, three days with the smell of the circuit entering your lungs in the morning while your head works at the frequency of the cars on the track. We took a plane to Barcelona to write about him who just wants to run. Of him who is a father today and who calls her Tartufina his daughter, of those evenings at a restaurant table talking about everything as if it were normal.

On MOW we tell you in an absolute exclusive about a stage of the GTWCE from Valentino’s garage, his ideas and the people, a handful of motorsport pirates. It’s a deadly machine around him, made up of people who communicate via walkie-talkie using Casa de Papel style nicknames. And then the fans, the social media. The atmosphere in the garage when everything goes wrong, his trusted man who rubs ice on himself to kill the tension. Once everything was finished, when we returned to the editorial office full of photos, recordings, notes and sensations we understood that this thing was too big for the internet. We realized that Vale was too big for one item and we had to adapt.

For Valentino Rossi we opened Journal, a new section of MOW dedicated exclusively to stories like this. With Vale you have to do more, do better. And even if he has been telling his story for almost thirty years you would be listening to him continuously because good stories never end, like when he talks about The Figure of Tokyo, the new ATO championship and his bodyguard, Samu, who has a bodyguard company but wanted to keep this job for himself.

What remains most impressed about Valentino is the enormous distance between the Vale driver, who could explain to you the difference between two perfectly identical grains of sand, and Mr. Rossi, when in an instant he transforms into that friend of yours who puts on the first t-shirt he fishes out of the wardrobe to go out on his scooter and buy meat for the barbecue. There is a Valentino with the tracksuit and one without and his greatness it’s all there, in knowing how to be both, like a comic book hero, like the sun and moon he’s carried with him all his life.

