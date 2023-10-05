More than three years after the announcement, the sequel to Inside the Labyrinth, the 1986 classic remains a mystery. Its director leaves us with more questions than answers

The sequel in development that no one knows where it is

Who was not seduced by the twisted charm of the Rey Goblin Jareth, played by the iconic David Bowie? When we talk about fantasy film classics, the 1986 film Inside the Labyrinth is undoubtedly a masterpiece. More than three years ago, director Scott Derrickson, known for Doctor Strange, raised our hopes by announcing a sequel. Since then, silence. Until now.

Derrickson finally opened up during an interview with CB, leaving us with more mystery than clarity. He claims the sequel is “in development,” but even he doesn’t know what the sequel is. project status. He adds: “I don’t know what’s going on with that. “We never got to the point of having a script that the studio wanted to make, but I’m very proud of the work we did on it.”

A complicated project and a reticent market

The thing is, Inside the Labyrinth is not just any movie. With his unique style, a mix of imagination and surrealism, Derrickson highlights that turning it into something commercially viable It’s quite a challenge. “It’s so bold and different that it’s hard for a studio to feel competent that it has enough commercial value to make a profit.”

When asked about the possibility of the legendary Bowie returning as King Jareth, the director was cautious: “Because the project is still in development, I probably shouldn’t say what the plans are.” However, he gives us a clue: “I think we had a really great idea.”

Who else could take up Jareth’s mantle?

Talk of a sequel to Inside the Labyrinth inevitably leads to the question: who could take on the role of the Rey Goblin if David Bowie is no longer with us? Bowie left an indelible legacy, making Jareth an unforgettable character in pop culture. Several celebrities have been mentioned as possible successors, from Tilda Swinton to Johnny Depp, but whoever is chosen will have big shoes to fill.

While Derrickson remained tight-lipped about the details, the fan speculation It is a constant. Some even advocate for a female version of the Goblin King, putting a modern spin on the narrative. This scenario opens the door to many intriguing possibilities, including some that could be more disruptive and daring than what Jim Henson originally imagined. The question is: is the studio willing to take the risk?

Beyond the big screen

For those who don’t know, the original film was directed by Jim Henson, the genius behind the Muppets. Inside the labyrinth he has already left his mark in the world of entertainment, from novels, comics, video games to an annual masked ball that is one of the largest in the world. The plot revolves around Sarah, a 16-year-old girl who has 13 hours to solve a maze and rescue her little brother Toby, who has been kidnapped by the Goblin King Jareth.

The script for this long-awaited sequel is being written by Maggie Levin, known for her works on Hulu such as Into the Dark and My Valentine. The production is in the hands of Lisa Henson of The Jim Henson Company and Brian Henson as executive producer. Derrickson will also serve as executive producer alongside his frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill.

Will we ever be able to immerse ourselves in the labyrinth once again? Only time will tell, but at least now we know that hope is still alive.