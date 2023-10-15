Suara.com – Victor Osimhen is expected to fly back to Italy on Monday. This is earlier than originally scheduled to undergo a medical examination after suffering an injury while playing for Nigeria during the international break.

The 2022-23 Serie A top scorer limped off the field in the middle of the match during his country’s 2-2 draw against Roberto Mancini’s Saudi Arabia on Friday evening.

As quoted from Football Italia, this is a situation that now requires an examination to assess the severity of the problem with Osimhen’s injury.

Although the nature of the injury is not yet known, Tuttomercatoweb stated that Osimhen may be sidelined for at least a few days.

Osimhen has a poor record in terms of injury and illness during his time with Nigeria, having dislocated his shoulder in November 2020, as well as contracting COVID on two separate occasions.

Of course, confirmation of Osimhen’s condition is highly anticipated because Napoli itself will have a series of interesting matches coming up.

Action kicks off with a trip to Hellas Verona on Saturday, before visiting Leonardo Bonucci and Union Berlin in the Champions League, with a home game against Milan coming up the following weekend.