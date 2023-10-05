The strength of a newspaper is based on loyalty. It is a quality that goes in two directions: on the one hand, the newspaper is always obliged to provide its best effort and provide each of its contents with truthfulness and timeliness; while readers give their trust to one media over another, in a highly competitive market.

For THE REPORTER This concept of loyalty goes further: It is a philosophy to give readers the best that the media can offer and it is under this premise that the Círculo Informador program was born, a way of expressing gratitude to the newspaper’s subscribers for their trust and support throughout all this years.

Círculo Informador is a program of benefits and discounts in different establishments and businesses in Guadalajara and Jalisco. Restaurants, cafes, gyms, pharmacies, jewelry stores, hardware stores, stationery stores, bakeries and dry cleaners are just some of the services and businesses where you can find multiple offers and promotions.

“This benefits program has been going on for 13 years and the idea came from a trip to Argentina. A newspaper in Buenos Aires has a similar loyalty program and brought the idea to Guadalajara. Círculo Informador starts with benefits exclusively in cinemas; “It was a card that was only for benefits and discounts at movies and from there it grew to cover different types of commercial establishments.”explained Christopher Montes, program coordinator, who affirms that in these years this project was consolidated and became the most robust discount program in the entire state.

Digital growth

It highlights the fact that Círculo Informador is not a static structure, as it constantly evolves to offer subscribers better experiences.

One of them is the migration of the card to a digital application that is now available to download for free for Android and iOS.

“Having this application will give us access to many other brands that have digital sales or we can generate folios for web sales. The application allows greater control of those who are actually subscribed, who can enjoy the benefits. There are countless benefits that the application has and that we launched a couple of weeks ago,” Montes added.

He highlighted that the application is extremely simple to use and highly intuitive. He adds that the Informative Circle card remains valid for those who prefer it.

According to the coordinator of this program, the aim is to generate a “virtuous circle” with the reader, since on the one hand they benefit from the discount programs and the company obtains the preference and sympathy of the customers. It is, he assures, a tool to strengthen loyalty with subscribers and it is becoming something increasingly bigger.

The only requirement needed to be part of Círculo Informador is to have a subscription to the newspaper and depending on the type of subscription, the benefits that people can have are different. Among the discounts most sought after by members are those offered by La Flor de Córdoba, McDonald’s, Tintorerías Dimar or Pastelería Neufeld.

“Now we are inviting subscribers to download the application, browse it and enjoy it, see all the goodness it has, as well as its exclusive benefits. It is available for iOS and Android systems. There is no cost to download, it only requires a subscription to start generating QR codes and obtain discounts. It is extremely simple and intuitive to use.”

THE BENEFITS

The main categories

Gastronomy: It includes a long list of restaurants ranging from fast food to international cuisine, including ice cream shops, dessert shops and snack shops. Some of these stores offer more than one promotion to Círculo Informador customers. Among the companies participating are McDonald’s, Chai, Tokai, Sirloin Stockade, Vancouver Wings, El Rey del Aguachile, Popeyes, El Güero Alteño, Gambinos, Beirut, Hostería del Ángel, La Flor de Córdoba, Pollo Pepe, Café La Paloma, Café Colibrí and Pastelería Neufeld, among many others.

Lifestyle: One of the favorite categories of Círculo Informador users, as it includes all establishments that offer products and services for a more enjoyable life. This category includes hotels such as La Puerta Amacueca, Hotel Monteverde in Mazamitla, La Casa de Maty in Tapalpa; toy stores, such as Juguetega; jewelry stores like Macame; sports spaces such as the Las Cañadas or Chula Vista golf clubs; music stores like Mr. CD or clothing and other items stores like Suburbia, Chenson, Sporelli, Airman, Uniline or Sportico. Other services are also offered with discounts or promotions, such as in bathrooms or electronics stores.

Entertainment and culture: Everything related to fun and includes offers for shows at venues such as the Telmex Auditorium, Sede Stage or the Santander Performing Arts Ensemble; all considered first level scenarios. They also include family fun at Chuck E. Cheese, Balam Complex, Selva Mágica, Mockocity or the Michin Aquarium. Not everything is limited to recreation, as there are also courses and training in spaces like Think-E; Brandhome or the University of Audiovisual Media.

Home and services: This category includes essential products and services for Guadalajara homes, with discounts on stationery stores, hardware stores, dry cleaners, mechanical workshops, parking lots, tire stores or furniture stores. Among the participants are Álamo Muebles, Gasera Tatsa, Depósito El Valor, Llantas Neocsa, Estacionamiento Colón, Recinto Funeral Guadalupe, Muebles Artex, Grupo Azulejero Jones, Dimar Dry Cleaners, Autolavado Monraz, Papelería Cornejo or Ferretería Comercial Tlaquepaque.

Health & Beauty: A broad category that includes medical services, beauty salons, barbershops, gyms and also spas and wellness centers. There are promotions in spaces such as Anytime Fitness, Ópticas Calpini, Rehabilit360, Samsa Estudio, Sports World, Laboratorios Chopo, Ninnus Hospital, Mediclar laboratories, Friendly Pharmacies and several dental centers. Informative Circle can be a great ally to help people’s well-being.

Steady improvement

Over the years, Círculo Informador formed a user base that is increasingly expanding. It was not a simple process, on the contrary, it depended on hard work so that more and more brands joined the project, trusted it and wanted to pay with offers and discounts. The expansion has been constant, but so has the effort to create synergies with businesses.

“We have the best brands in the city, with benefits, promotions and exclusive offers that no other program has. For example, maybe you go to a restaurant with another card and you will not find the same benefits and promotions that you would have with Círculo Informador,” said the commercial director, Everardo Silva, who mentioned that there are currently more than 180 brands participating. and nearly a thousand establishments that offer their promotions. There is no other card in the metropolis with such a wide offer.

Círculo Informador has an important criterion for selecting affiliates: they must be prestigious brands with a high commitment to service with their consumers. The fact that they join the program is a sign of this commitment.

“We have a very good understanding of the consumption habits of Círculo Informador users and based on this we look for brands that satisfy those needs; In addition, we have divided our businesses into five large categories: gastronomy, lifestyle, home and services, health and beauty, and entertainment and culture. In those five categories We look for leading brands that cover the profile of the EL INFORMADOR reader and we also look for them to have good coverage. These are some of the fine details that we attend to in the brands and then offer them to the subscriber.”

The manager added that new brands are constantly being incorporated into the benefits program. He mentioned that the market varies constantly and they are aware of consumer trends to add business based on what consumers are requesting.

He pointed out that the offers offered through Círculo Informador are not limited to a single segment of the population, but there are discounts focused on all sectors.

Silva concludes that although the program is focused on subscribers of the newspaper, many companies have approached Círculo Informador to grant these benefits as an additional benefit to their collaborators.

Ricardo Peralta is a prominent subscriber of THE REPORTER since 2017, the year he came to live in Zapopan from his native state of Sonora after a job offer.

Since then, he has been a subscriber to the newspaper that is now in its 106th year. “They gave a benefit to those of us who worked there where I was a notifier and they gave it to us for 6 months that year, we received a courtesy during that time and when that ran out, I followed them. I like to read and I like THE REPORTER because it brings many important articles… many interesting notes.”

Peralta highlights which benefits he uses most with the Círculo Informador card: discounts in restaurants, since he likes to go out to eat. “I go to several restaurants that I see in the newspaper where there are promotions of 10, 15, 20% And the truth is, whatever you manage to save is profit and well, wherever I go I like the food and besides, I show my Círculo Informador card and they give me the discount.”

