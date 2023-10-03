The need for housing and acquiring assets is what motivates many workers to turn to the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) to apply for a loan, but There are some practices that put the beneficiary’s money at risk, and the agency warns about it.

One of the main goals of people is to buy their own home; however, Did you know that by transferring an Infonavit Credit you could become a victim of fraud and lose your money?

The above is due to the fact that Infonavit does not contemplate the figure of transfer in its regulations or in any other legal document.; Furthermore, from the origin of the credit to the signing of the deed of the home, there is a clause that establishes that the obligation acquired before Infonavit cannot be transferred; that is to say, It is the obligation of the person who contracted the credit to finish paying it.

These are the risks you have when “buying” a house through a transfer:

You would pay the loan in someone else’s namebut you would not have any document that guarantees that you are the owner of the house.

To claim the right to the home, you would have to start a lawsuit which could take several months or years to resolve.

The mortgage release letter, upon completion of the loan payment, would be issued in favor of the original borrower and not yours.even if you have finished paying the financing.

The deed of the home would remain in the name of the original borrower.

The person who processed the Infonavit Credit could “transfer” the same financing to several people fraudulently and the buyers would not have any rights over the property.

If unfortunately you have already “acquired” a transfer, seek legal advice to evaluate if any legal document was signedwhether private or before a Notary Public, to evaluate the options you have.

Don’t put your money or assets at riskRemember that if you have an employment relationship you only have to enter My Infonavit Account (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx) to start the credit process, whether for the purchase of a home or land, build, improve or repair the house you live in or pay a bank mortgage debt.

If you work for yourself, but you have ever contributed to Infonavit and you have savings in your Housing Subaccount, don’t worry, you can request an Infonavit Account + Bank Credit to buy a house or MejOraSí to make some improvement or repair to your home.

If you want to report any offense that could have any relationship with Infonavit, you can do so through the Infonavit Report website..

