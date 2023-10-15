Since 1972 the Institute of National Housing Fund for Workers has helped people who are in the middle of their working lives to fulfill their right to housing. Currently, it is possible to collect credits to buy a house, which represents one of the most desired objectives for all Mexicans.

Between January 2019 and May 2023, the Infonavit Sin Fronteras program received payments of 553.3 million pesos of credits. If you are currently interested in purchasing your own home, you will immediately know how to do it.

What credits does Infonavit offer to purchase a house?

Traditional Infonavit credit

With this you can buy a new house or a previously inhabited one with a maximum credit amount of 2 million 407 thousand 347.42 pesos.

The union makes the house

This mortgage loan scheme is useful for different types of families that are interested in making a purchase under the figure of co-ownership with a credit of up to 4 million 333 thousand 225.36 pesos.

Spousal credit

This option in Infonavit allows a married couple to request a joint loan and obtain a greater amount under the sum of the income of both.

Let’s join credits

Offers this mortgage loan for people of the same sex up to 4 million 333 thousand 225 pesos jointly

Infonavit Support

With this option you can request a mortgage loan from a bank and use the Infonavit balance as a payment guarantee to prevent any loss of employment or any unexpected situation.

He bounded

With this option you credits from Infonavit and a bank add up to reach a higher amount.

Infonavit Total

In this modality the Infonavit lends you up to 2 million 595 thousand 491 pesos and it can be requested if you earn from 12,299 pesos per month.

On the institution’s website you can see more in-depth details of these credits so you can find the one that best suits you.

